Hershey Bears move within win of 13th Calder Cup title, beating Coachella Valley 3-2 in Game 5

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Huntington broke a tie with 3:15 left and the defending champion Hershey Bears moved within a victory of their record-extending 13th Calder Cup title, rallying to beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 5. Huntington took a pass from Alex Limoges and beat goalie Chris Driedger for his second goal of the game. Hardy Häman Aktell tied it for Hershey at 8:26 of the third. The series shifts back to Hershey for Game 6 on Monday night and, if necessary, Game 7 on Wednesday night. Last season in the final, Hershey — the Washington Capitals’ top farm team — beat first-year Coachella Valley 3-2 in overtime at home in Game 7. Hunter Shepard made 24 saves for the Bears.

