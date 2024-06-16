Hershey Bears beat Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-2 in Game 2 to even AHL’s Calder Cup final

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Shepard made 32 saves, Jimmy Huntington and Pierrick Dubé scored late in the second period and the Hershey Bears beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-2 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the Calder Cup final. Hardy Häman Aktell scored twice and Ivan Miroshnichenko had a goal for the defending American Hockey League champion Bears, the Washington Capitals’ top farm team. Last year, Hershey beat the Firebirds 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 for its record 12th title. Luke Henman and Marian Studenic scored for Coachella Valley. Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma is in his final games with the team before taking over as coach of the parent Seattle Kraken. The series shifts to the California desert for Games 3-5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.