Hershey Bears beat Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 in Game 4 to tie AHL’s Calder Cup final

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Joe Snively broke a third-period tie on a power-play scramble and the defending champion Hershey Bears held off the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 4 to tie the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup final. Snively beat goalie Chris Driedger at 4:21 to help the Bears hand the Firebirds their first home loss of the playoffs. Game 5 is Saturday night in the California desert. The series then shifts back to Hershey for Game 6 on Monday night and, if necessary, Game 7 on Wednesday night. Last season in the final, Hershey beat first-year Coachella Valley 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 for its record 12th title. Hershey is Washington’s top farm team, while Coachella Valley is a Seattle affiliate.

