Herrera helps Dynamo start fast in 4-1 victory over Whitecaps

HOUSTON (AP) — Héctor Herrera and Griffin Dorsey scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo breezed to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Houston (12-10-7) ran its regular-season unbeaten streak to seven (4-0-3), its longest run since an eight-match streak in 2012. The Dynamo scored first on an unassisted goal by Herrera in the 13th minute. It was his fourth goal of the season. Houston took a 2-0 lead into halftime when Griffin Dorsey took a pass from Corey Baird in the 44th minute and scored for the first time this season. Steve Clark was in line for his league-leading 12th clean sheet of the season for Houston until an own-goal by defender Erik Sviatchenko put Vancouver (11-9-8) on the scoreboard in the 90th minute.

