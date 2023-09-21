Herrera helps Dynamo start fast in 4-1 victory over Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Ali Ahmed, left, pushes off Houston Dynamo forward Nelson Quinones during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Héctor Herrera and Griffin Dorsey scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo breezed to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Houston (12-10-7) ran its regular-season unbeaten streak to seven (4-0-3), its longest run since an eight-match streak in 2012. The Dynamo scored first on an unassisted goal by Herrera in the 13th minute. It was his fourth goal of the season. Houston took a 2-0 lead into halftime when Griffin Dorsey took a pass from Corey Baird in the 44th minute and scored for the first time this season. Steve Clark was in line for his league-leading 12th clean sheet of the season for Houston until an own-goal by defender Erik Sviatchenko put Vancouver (11-9-8) on the scoreboard in the 90th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.