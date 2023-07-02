Hernández, Yeboah lead Crew to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a goal and an assist and Yaw Yeboah scored early in the second half to lead the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Columbus (10-6-4) upped its win streak at home to five and improved to 12-1-5 in its last 18 home contests. Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Hernández used assists from Alexandru Matan and Christian Ramírez to score for a fifth time this season. New York (5-7-9) got the equalizer from Elias Manoel in the 38th minute. Manoel took passes from Omir Fernandez and Frankie Amaya to score his second goal of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.