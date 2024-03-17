Hernández sparks Crew to 3-0 victory over Red Bulls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández had a first-half goal and a second-half assist and the defending champion Columbus Crew cooled off the New York Red Bulls with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night. Hernández netted his third goal of the season for the unbeaten Crew (3-0-1) when he took a pass from Yaw Yeboah and scored in the 13th minute. The goal stood until Jacen Russell-Rowe used an assist from Hernández to score in the 56th minute, doubling the lead. Aidan Morris scored from close range off a pass from Sean Zawadzki 10 minutes later to complete the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.