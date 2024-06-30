Hernández, Rossi lead Columbus to 5-1 rout of New England in MLS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi each had a goal and two assists and the surging Columbus Crew defeated the New England Revolution 5-1 in an MLS match. It was the sixth win in the last seven matches for Columbus and New England saw a four-match winning streak come to an end. The Crew took a commanding 3-1 lead late in the first half, scoring twice in the final few minutes before the break. Max Arfsten scored from the top of the box to give Columbus a 2-1 lead at 42 minutes, then Rossi added a third goal in stoppage time. Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira added second-half goals for Columbus.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.