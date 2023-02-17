Hernández, Mariners hearing will set arbitration record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Teoscar Hernández has gone to arbitration with the Seattle Mariners and will set a record win or lose. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera also has appeared before a panel on the final day of hearings this year. Hernández asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and the Mariners argued for $14 million. The previous high for an arbitration award was $13.5 million. Cabrera asked for a raise from $719,200 to $1.15 million, and the Cardinals argued for $950,000. Teams hold a 7-5 lead with seven decisions remaining.

