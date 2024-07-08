Hernán López, William Yarbrough help Earthquakes end long skids with 1-0 victory over Fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Hernán López scored early in the second half and William Yarbrough made it stand up for his first clean sheet of the season as the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a six-match losing streak and a nine-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night. The Earthquakes (4-16-2) won for the first time in their third match under interim manager Ian Russell, who took over on June 24 when the club fired Luchi Gonzalez. The only goal of the match came when López took a pass from Cristian Espinoza four minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season. Yarbrough had one save and Chris Brady saved three shots for the Fire (5-11-6).

