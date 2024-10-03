Hernán López scores twice as Earthquakes end playoff hopes of Dallas with 3-2 victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Hernán López scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes eliminated FC Dallas from playoff contention with a 3-2 victory. San Jose (6-23-3) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when López used assists from Cristian Espinoza and rookie defender Bruno Wilson to score. Alan Velasco pulled Dallas (10-15-7) even at halftime when he scored in the 41st minute with assists from first-year forward Petar Musa — his third — and Paul Arriola — his seventh. It was Velasco’s second goal in three starts and six appearances this season. Amahl Pellegrino subbed into the match in the 75th minute and set up López’s sixth goal of the season four minutes later for the go-ahead score.

