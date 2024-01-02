Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by the soccer president after the Women’s World Cup final has appeared in court to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official. Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August. The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to Rubiales’ resignation despite his denial of wrongdoing.

