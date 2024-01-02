Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup final

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The women’s best player award shortlist features two 2023 World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso of Spain, plus Linda Caicedo of Colombia. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by the soccer president after the Women’s World Cup final has appeared in court to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official. Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August. The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to Rubiales’ resignation despite his denial of wrongdoing.

