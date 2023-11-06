Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by president of Spanish soccer federation

MADRID (AP) — Jenni Hermoso tells Spanish GQ she received threats in the fallout from being kissed by the president of the Spanish federation at the Women’s World Cup final. She says she “had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke. I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to.” Hermoso did not elaborate on the threats, saying only she had to go through “difficult weeks” after seeing herself in the epicenter of one of the worst crises in Spanish soccer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.