Here’s why already relegated Sheffield United has made some unwanted history in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sheffield United has made unwanted history. The team conceded in the 31st minute at Everton and became the first to let in 101 goals in a single Premier League season. The last-place Blades had been tied on a record 100 goals conceded with Swindon, which did so in the 1993-94 season. That was in a 42-game season when the league had 22 teams instead of the current 20. Sheffield United was already assured of being relegated before traveling to Goodison Park.

