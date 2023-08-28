Herdman quits as Canada men’s coach to move behind bench of Toronto FC in MLS

TORONTO (AP) — John Herdman quit as coach of Canada’s men’s national team to move behind the bench at Toronto FC of Major League Soccer starting Oct. 1. The 48-year-old Briton took over as men’s coach in 2018 after seven years leading Canada’s women and helped the men qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Canada went 0-3. Herdman said then he hoped to stay through the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host, but in June said funding needed to increase. Toronto fired Bob Bradley on June 26 and made Terry Dunfield its interim coach.

