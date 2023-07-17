Herbert’s contract, changes to offense by new coordinator Kellen Moore focus of Chargers’ camp

The two biggest storylines for the Los Angeles Chargers going into training camp aren’t confined to the field. QB Justin Herbert is due for a large extension, which most hope is completed by the start of the regular season. Many fans are also wondering if the Chargers can bounce back after blowing a 27-point lead to Jacksonville and losing 31-30 in the first round of the playoffs. Kellen Moore has been brought in as offensive coordinator and is expected to install a scheme that features more downfield passing and consistency with the running game.

