Herbert leads Chargers to 23-16 win over the Broncos, who lost Surtain to a concussion

DENVER (AP) — Justin Herbert directed a clock-chewing, methodical Los Angeles Chargers offense that capitalized on the departure of star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to beat the Denver Broncos 23-16 on Sunday.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh missed the start of the game while being evaluated by medical personnel, but returned to the sideline in the first quarter and coached the remainder of the game. He told a CBS sideline reporter he was dealing with a heart arrythmia.

The Chargers (3-2) looked for much of the afternoon as though they’d hand the Broncos (3-3) their first home shutout in their 65-year history. But after two turnovers and five punts, Bo Nix directed the Broncos on a 95-yard scoring drive capped by his 2-yard pass to fellow Oregon alum Troy Franklin early in the fourth quarter.

Then, Courtland Sutton made a diving 15-yard TD grab with 5:22 remaining, but a failed 2-point try left the double-digit deficit in place. The Broncos reached the Chargers 32 on their next possession and Wil Lutz’s 40-yard field goal on first down made it 23-16 with 59 seconds left.

Their onside kick, however, failed and the Chargers salted away their first win over Denver in two years and their first against Sean Payton in seven tries.

The game featured the NFL’s only two defenses ranked in the top-10 in points, yards, yards rushing and yards passing allowed. And with Chargers star Joey Bosa missing his second straight game because of a nagging hip issue, the matchup figured to tilt in favor of the Broncos, who hadn’t lost since Week 2.

Surtain’s concussion on Denver’s first defensive snap changed that calculation entirely as the Broncos saw their three-game winning streak snapped after falling behind 23-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Surtain got hurt while breaking up Herbert’s pass to Ladd McConkey. He’ll likely miss the next game, too, because it’s Thursday night at New Orleans.

Without Surtain, the Broncos couldn’t stop the Chargers, who had two field goals and two touchdowns before a kneel-down to end the first half. They dominated time of possessoin in the first half with 21 minutes, 13 seconds to Denver’s 8:47.

The Broncos’ only snap in Chargers territory in the first half ended in a lost fumble by running back Javonte Williams.

Rookie running back Kimami Vidal’s first NFL touch was a 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 10-0. J.K. Dobbins also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with a minute remaining in the second quarter. Cameron Dicker kicked field goals from 20 and 33 yards.

The last field goal capped a 20-play, 76-yard masterpiece that lasted 10:29 seconds and came one play after Herbert scooped up his fumble forced by Jonathon Cooper on a strip-sack.

Surtain’s absence Sunday showed his value to the Broncos as much his exploits had a week earlier when his two-interception performance against Las Vegas earned him AFC defensive player of the week honors.

Surtain’s injury came one play after Chargers safety Elijah Molden picked off Nix’s first pass and returned it 25 yards to the Denver 31. That set up a field goal while Harbaugh was being examined by the Chargers’ medical staff.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over until Harbaugh returned to the sideline midway through the first quarter while the Chargers were driving for a touchdown.

Dobbins ran for 96 yards on 25 carries for Los Angeles.

Injuries

Chargers: G/T Trey Pickens (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) left in the second quarter, while CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) went out in the third.

Broncos: RT Alex Palczewski (ankle) was inactive and TE Greg Dulcich was a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

Up next

Chargers: Visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Oct. 21.

Broncos: Visit the Saints on Thursday night in Payton’s much-anticipated return to New Orleans.

