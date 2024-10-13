Herbert leads Chargers to 23-16 win over the Broncos, who lose Surtain to a concussion

DENVER (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had to concern themselves with Patrick Surtain II for only a single snap Sunday.

After Surtain went out with a concussion on Denver’s first defensive play, Herbert directed a clock-chewing, methodical offense that capitalized on the superstar’s departure for a 23-16 win over the Broncos.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for him as a defender, but it’s always the next play,” Herbert said. “We’re not worried about who’s out there. … It’s about us. As long as we’re executing and doing everything we can as an offensive unit, I think we’re going to like the result.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who missed the start of the game while being treated by the team’s medical personnel for an irregular heartbeat, called it a “great and glorious win.”

Harbaugh returned to the sideline in the first quarter after getting an IV and magnesium and coached the remainder of the game. He said he’d consult with his cardiologist Monday.

“He’s tough,” Herbert said. “He did a really good job of hiding because I was unaware of it.”

Denver didn’t blitz as much minus Surtain and the Chargers (3-2) built a 23-0 lead after three quarters. They looked for much of the afternoon as though they’d hand the Broncos (3-3) their first home shutout in their 65-year history.

After two turnovers and five punts, the Broncos’ offense came to life as Bo Nix directed the Broncos on a 95-yard scoring drive capped by his 2-yard pass to fellow Oregon alum Troy Franklin, then found Courtland Sutton for a diving 15-yard TD grab with 5:22 remaining. A failed 2-point try left the double-digit deficit in place, however.

The Broncos forced a punt and reached the Chargers 32 on their next possession and Wil Lutz’s 40-yard field goal on first down made it 23-16 with 59 seconds left. He wasn’t as accurate on his onside kicks, though.

His first onside kick — and a do-over after offsetting penalties — failed and the Chargers salted away their first win over Denver in two years and their first against Sean Payton in seven tries.

“Just didn’t perform how we want, but we feel like the fight was there,” Nix said.

The game featured two of the league’s top defenses. And with Chargers star Joey Bosa missing his second straight game because of a nagging hip issue, the matchup figured to tilt in favor of the Broncos, who hadn’t lost since Week 2.

Surtain’s concussion changed that calculation entirely as the Broncos’ three-game winning streak ended.

“It was very unfortunate because he’s not just a huge part of the defense, but the team,” Sutton said.

Herbert set season highs in completions (21) and yards (237) while playing a ball-control style that chewed up yards and clock.

“I thought he was as precise as he could be, or a quarterback could be,” Harbaugh said. “There were some great throws, some great moves to avoid the pressure. He was just putting the ball in the appropriate spot throughout the entire game. I was super impressed.

“Hopefully this reminds everybody that Justin Herbert is really good at playing quarterback. He was putting it on the money.”

It helped that he didn’t have Surtain in the way.

Surtain got hurt while breaking up Herbert’s first pass to Ladd McConkey. He’ll likely miss the next game, too, because it’s Thursday night at New Orleans.

Without Surtain, the Broncos couldn’t stop the Chargers, who had two field goals and two touchdowns before a kneel-down to end the first half in which they had possession for more than 21 minutes.

The Broncos’ only snap in Chargers territory in the first half ended in a lost fumble by running back Javonte Williams.

“We did all the things you can’t do in a game like that,” Payton said after the Broncos lost the turnover battle and converted just three of 11 third downs to the Chargers’ 11 of 18. “We didn’t do a number of things well today.”

Rookie running back Kimami Vidal’s first NFL touch was a 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 10-0. J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 96 yards, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Cameron Dicker kicked field goals from 20 and 33 yards.

The last field goal capped a 20-play, 76-yard masterpiece that lasted 10:29 seconds and came one play after Herbert scooped up his fumble forced by Jonathon Cooper on a strip-sack.

“Man, I thought we had some time over there to chill,” Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “That was different. That was a huge deal, especially playing in this altitude, to let the defense rest. And that’s another reason we were able to have success.”

Surtain’s absence Sunday showed his value to the Broncos as much his exploits had a week earlier when his two-interception performance against Las Vegas earned him AFC defensive player of the week honors.

Surtain’s injury came one play after Chargers safety Elijah Molden picked off Nix’s first pass and returned it 25 yards to the Denver 31.

Chargers: Leaving with injuries were: G/T Trey Pickens (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) and CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring).

Broncos: RT Alex Palczewski (ankle) was inactive.

Chargers: Visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Oct. 21.

Broncos: Visit the Saints on Thursday night.

