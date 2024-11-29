Herbert leads Australian Open, South Korean amateur tops women’s event in Melbourne after 2 rounds

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lucas Herbert again led the way after the second round of the Australian Open while 17-year-old South Korean amateur Hyojin Yang birdied her final hole to take the lead at the Women’s Australian Open being played concurrently at two courses on the famed Melbourne sand belt. The tournaments are using alternating tee times — and with level prize money for the second consecutive year — at the par-72 Kingston Heath (par-73 for the Women’s Open) and par-71 Victoria Golf Club. Herbert shot 66 Friday at Kingston Heath for a two-round total of 14-under 129 and had a four-stroke stroke lead heading into the weekend. American Ryggs Johnston was in second place after a 68 at Victoria.

