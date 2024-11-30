Herbert, Johnston share Australian Open lead. South Korea’s Jiyai Shin leads women’s event

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lucas Herbert surrendered his outright lead of the Australian Open and will go into the final round tied with American Ryggs Johnston while South Korea’s Jiyai Shin took the outright lead in the Women’s Australian. Johnston shot a 4-under 68 to pull level with Herbert, who could only manage an even par 72, to share the lead at 14-under at Kingston Heath. Defending men’s champion Joaquin Niemann had the round of the day, shooting a 64 to storm into contention at two shots back, having started his round 10 strokes behind.

