Herbers helps Fire earn 1-1 draw with NYCFC in season opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored a goal in the 75th minute to help the Chicago Fire earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC. Herbers’ goal helped the Fire (0-0-1) finish tied for a third straight opener and was Chicago’s first score against NYCFC (0-1-1) in the last four match-ups. It’s been 14 seasons since Chicago last won its first game. Gabriel Pereira had an unassisted goal in the 39th minute to give NYCFC the lead. NYCFC is now 7-1-3 in its last 11 matches against the Fire. Kai Kamara made his debut for Chicago. The 38-year-old forward was acquired last week in a trade with CF Montreal.

