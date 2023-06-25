Herbers, Brady power Fire to 1-0 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored in the second minute of the second half and Chris Brady made it stand up in the Chicago Fire’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Herbers’ match-winner was his third goal of the season, coming unassisted in the 47th minute. Brady finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Chicago (5-6-8). Chicago snapped a six-match losing streak against Sporting KC (5-10-6) on the road. The last time the Fire earned a road point in the series came in a 1-1 draw in July of 2014. Sporting KC had won five of the six in the streak by shutouts, including three in a row.

