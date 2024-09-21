Heralded Nebraska freshman QB Dylan Raiola takes his lumps in OT loss to Illinois

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bonnie Ryan]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola got his reality check against Illinois. The highest-rated recruit in Nebraska program history had been lavished with praise for his performances in his first three games as a collegian. The Cornhuskers’ 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois showed Raiola that the game doesn’t always come easily, even to five-star prospects. Raiola said he would let the loss hurt for a day or two and then move on. Raiola was 24 of 35 for 297 yards and three touchdowns and for the second week in a row he had hard-luck interception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.