Heralded Nebraska freshman QB Dylan Raiola takes his lumps in OT loss to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola got his reality check against Illinois. The highest-rated recruit in Nebraska program history had been lavished with praise for his performances in his first three games as a collegian. The Cornhuskers’ 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois showed Raiola that the game doesn’t always come easily, even to five-star prospects. Raiola said he would let the loss hurt for a day or two and then move on. Raiola was 24 of 35 for 297 yards and three touchdowns and for the second week in a row he had hard-luck interception.

