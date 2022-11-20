Hepa’s double-double leads Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 79-55

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Kamaka Hepa had 13 points and 12 rebounds to guide Hawaii to a 79-55 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night.

Noel Coleman scored 13 and added five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Harry Rouhliadeff shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Trey Chapman led the way for the Sharks (0-1) with 10 points. Melo Sanchez added nine points, while Jalen Chandler scored eight.

Hawaii hosts Sacramento State in its next matchup on Friday.

