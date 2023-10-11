Hensley makes field goal as time expires and Coastal Carolina gets first win at App State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kade Hensley narrowly made a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired to help Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 27-24 on Tuesday night for coach Tim Beck’s first Sun Belt Conference victory. Coastal Carolina (3-3, 1-2) won at Appalachian State for the first time in program history — following six straight losses. Grayson McCall threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina. It was his 27th career game with multiple touchdown passes. Sam Pinckney and Jameson Tucker each had 100-plus yards receiving. Braydon Bennett added 64 yards on the ground with a TD.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.