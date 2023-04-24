Hensby outlasts Wi in playoff to win on PGA Tour Champions

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water to win the Invited Celebrity Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions. The 51-year-old Australian closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201. In the playoff, Hensby got up-and-down for par on the 18th after his approach came up short and ran back into the water. He won when they played the 18th a third time. Hensby’s victory was his first since he beat Henrik Stenson in a playoff in the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European tour.

