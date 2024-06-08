Henry Godbout’s 3-run homer lifts 12th-seed Virginia over Kansas State 7-4 in super regional opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Henry Godbout hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and 12th-seeded Virginia came from behind to beat Kansas State 7-4 in the opener of the Charlottesville Super Regional. Virginia (45-15) can advance to its seventh College World Series with a win on Saturday. Kansas State (35-25), which has never won a super regional or played in the CWS, must win the next two games to advance.

