DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Henry Belin IV threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and No. 17 Duke benefitted from a dominant defensive performance to beat North Carolina State 24-3 on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) to 301 yards of total offense. Duke’s Jordan Waters rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries, the highlight an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Belin was filling in for Riley Leonard, who wasn’t in uniform after suffering an ankle injury in the final seconds of a loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago. Belin, a redshirt freshman, completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with an interception. N.C. State had trouble sustaining offense in MJ Morris’ second start of the season at quarterback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.