Henry and Barkley prepare for the earliest matchup ever between 1,300-yard backs

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry combined for 395 yards rushing on back-to-back nights at SoFi Stadium as the dynamic playmakers keep proving that investing in running backs can pay off in the right situation. Next, they will play on the same field at the same time when Barkley and Philadelphia take on Henry and Baltimore in the first matchup ever between two 1,300-yard runners in Week 13 or earlier. Before this year, no player had rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in the first 12 weeks of the season since Shaun Alexander in 2005 as teams moved away from bell-cow backs and diminished the importance of the position.

