Henley’s roller coaster year of emotions marked by father’s death and his 1st Presidents Cup team

MONTREAL (AP) — Russell Henley describes this year as a big roller coaster when it comes to emotions. His father died in late July after a tough battle with leukemia. And then Henley made his first U.S. team when he was picked for the Presidents Cup. This is his 12th season on the PGA Tour. Henley this year started a scholarship fund in honor of his father. Scottie Scheffler goes into the Presidents Cup after a banner year of seven PGA Tour wins and an Olympic gold medal. Scheffler attributes some of it to making the right putt at the right time.

