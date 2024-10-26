Henigan’s late TD pass to Taylor gives Memphis 33-28 win over Charlotte

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan’s school-record 24-yard touchdown pass to Roc Taylor with a half-minute remaining lifted Memphis to a 33-28 win over Charlotte on Saturday for the Tigers’ fourth straight win. Henigan’s second TD pass of the game gave him 91, the most in Memphis history, passing Brady White. After the 49ers retook the lead with just under two minutes left, Henigan led the Tigers down the field, hitting five consecutive passes including Taylor’s catch just inside the left sideline in the end zone. Charlotte had rallied behind freshman quarterback DeShawn Purdie, who started the second half, to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

