Henigan throws four touchdown passes and Memphis beats Temple 45-21 in regular-season finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis beat Temple 45-21 on Friday in a regular-season finale. Henigan was 18-of-28 passing for 250 yards with an interception. On the first play from scrimmage Henigan threw a 54-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Joseph Scates and the Tigers led thereafter. Sophomore E.J. Warner was 27-of-48 passing for 330 yards with two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score to Amad Anderson late in the game. That gave Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, 23 TD passes this season, a Temple record.

