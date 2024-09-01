Henigan throws for a pair of touchdowns and Memphis shuts out North Alabama 40-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw two touchdown passes, Mario Anderson Jr. ran for a pair and Memphis opened its season with a 40-0 win over North Alabama on Saturday night. Henigan threw touchdown passes to Anthony Landphere and Brendan Doyle and Anderson added his second touchdown when the Tigers scored 24 second-quarter points on their way to a 31-0 halftime lead. Henigan finished 22 of 30 for 308 yards passing. Roc Taylor led the Memphis receivers with 87 yards on five catches. Memphis the American Athletic Conference preseason favorite, is 11-0 over FCS schools since 2013 and has won 11 consecutive home openers.

