Henigan throws 4 TD passes, leads Memphis to 53-18 victory over UAB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw four touchdown passes and Memphis beat UAB 53-18. Henigan’s third touchdown pass, a 2-yard toss to tight end Anthony Landphere, stretched the Memphis lead to 32-11 to start the fourth quarter. It was his 20th TD pass of the season and he has thrown 20 or more touchdown passes in all four of his seasons with the Tigers. Henigan threw his 100th career touchdown pass, a 3-yarder to Jamauri Chislom, to stretch the lead to 39-18 with 10:13 left. Jalen Kitna threw for 253 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for UAB (2-8, 1-5).

