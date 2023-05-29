Hendriks activated by White Sox, making his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks has been activated by the Chicago White Sox, clearing another hurdle in his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The closer was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Fellow reliever Jimmy Lambert was placed on the IL with right ankle inflammation. The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian right-hander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

