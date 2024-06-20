Hendricks delivers throwback performance in Cubs’ win over Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks delivered a throwback performance in his return to the Cubs’ rotation and walked off the mound to a standing ovation. The wily right-hander pitched neatly into the sixth inning, allowing one run and two hits to help Chicago beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5. It was a feel-good outing for someone who was banished to the bullpen. The Cubs hope there’s more of that to come. In his first start since May 17, Hendricks struck out eight for his highest total since he whiffed eight in a win at Detroit on May 16, 2021. He didn’t allow a hit until Thairo Estrada doubled to left leading off the sixth.

