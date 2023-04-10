Hendrick won’t appeal penalties to No. 24, No. 48 cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports has said it will not appeal its latest penalties NASCAR handed down to the race teams of Alex Bowman and William Byron last week. NASCAR found illegal modifications to the greenhouse, or center, area of the car after an inspection at its R&D center following the race at Richmond. Both the No. 24 and No. 48 were docked 60 points and five playoff points. The Hendrick organization said its time and resources are better spent on competing each week instead of fighting these penalties. Hendrick had 100-point penalties for its four teams successfully rescinded on appeal last month.

