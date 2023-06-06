Hendrick wins class in Le Mans pit crew competition

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
The No. 24 Chevrolet sits on display outside its garage Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Le Mans, France. The stock car is entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a collaboration between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear. On Tuesday, the Hendrick pit crew won its class in the pit crew competition. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenna Fryer]

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR scored a victory at Le Mans on Tuesday when the Hendrick Motorsports crew won its class in the pit crew competition. NASCAR’s “Garage 56” is entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans but not eligible to win the twice-round-the-clock race because the No. 24 Chevrolet is competing in a specialized category. But the five-person Hendrick team was eligible to win the pit crew competition and it topped 16 teams to capture the GTE class. HMS was the only team to compete with a manual jack. The Hendrick crew pulled off a final four-tire change in 10.364 seconds to beat Northwest AMR by 0.12 seconds to win the class. Hendrick finished fifth overall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.