Hendrick says Elliott to miss about 6 weeks with broken leg

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Chase Elliott greets fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Elliott has injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR’s most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday evening. Elliott was injured Friday, March 3. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terry Renna]

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott will miss about six weeks with a broken left leg. The team will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR’s most popular driver. Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott’s recovery, said Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and added Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the America’s in Texas later this month. Berry will be behind the wheel Sunday when NASCAR runs at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week.

