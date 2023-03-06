Hendrick Motorsports ends tough weekend with 1-2-3 finish

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It had been a tumultuous weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when William Byron decided to do something he seldom does. He texted his boss. He told team owner Rick Hendrick that as poorly as the weekend began with Chase Elliott suffering a broken leg while snowboarding Friday, Byron felt good it would end with a strong finish Sunday. Indeed it did. Byron won the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race and Hendrick Chevrolets occupied to the top three places.

