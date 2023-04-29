Hendrick may consider changes after Elliott, Bowman injuries

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
FILE - Chase Elliott (9) looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. The only thing on Elliott’s mind this weekend is winning as he returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway after missing six races with a broken left leg sustained during a snowboarding accident. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley]

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews says the NASCAR team may have to consider policy changes to extracurricular activities after Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman got hurt. Bowman joined the injured list this week when he suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash. He’ll miss at least the next three Cup races. Elliott recently returned from a six-race absence because of a broken leg suffered in a March snowboarding accident. Andrews said there are no immediate plans to enforce any kind of ban.

