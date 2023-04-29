Hendrick may consider changes after Elliott, Bowman injuries

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews says the NASCAR team may have to consider policy changes to extracurricular activities after Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman got hurt. Bowman joined the injured list this week when he suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash. He’ll miss at least the next three Cup races. Elliott recently returned from a six-race absence because of a broken leg suffered in a March snowboarding accident. Andrews said there are no immediate plans to enforce any kind of ban.

