Hendrick drivers Bowman, Byron penalized by NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR had penalized points leader Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for violations found in the post-race inspections at Richmond last week. Bowman and Byron’s teams were penalized 60 points and five playoff points each. Also, their crew chiefs were suspended for two races, starting after this Sunday’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR says it found violations in the greenhouse area of the windshield and windows. Bowman fell from first to seventh in the points standings while Byron slid to 14th. Hendrick Motorsports said it will determine its next move after Bristol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.