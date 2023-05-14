Hendrick driver Bowman unsure when he’ll return from back injury

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman said Sunday he had no timetable for a return to the track after fracturing a vertebra in his back in a sprint-car accident last month. Bowman missed his third straight race since the injury at Darlington. He said he’s making progress in his recovery and will get X-rays this week that should give him a clearer picture of when he can get back behind the wheel. Bowman said he feels the pain when he sneezes, coughs or laughs and worries any hard, jarring movements in the car would be painful.

