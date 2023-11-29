Hendon Hooker practices with Lions for 1st time, starting 21-day window to be activated or put on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put Hendon Hooker on the practice field for the first time, opening a 21-day window to decide whether to activate the rookie quarterback or to keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the year. Hooker went through drills on Wednesday with the Lions, a little more than a year after tearing a ligament in his left knee. The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year spent the past two years at Tennessee after playing previously at Virginia Tech. Detroit drafted Hooker in the third round with no expectations that he would play as a rookie.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.