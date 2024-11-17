Henderson’s 65-yard return of a blocked FG sparks Marshall to 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Jacobie Henderson returned a blocked field goal 65 yards for a touchdown and Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes as Marshall maintained a share of the Sun Belt Conference East Division lead with a 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina in the annual “75” game. The game is the Marshall program’s annual tribute to the 75 persons who died in a plane crash November 14, 1970.

