Henderson makes case for No. 1 pick, Miller says he’s learned lesson

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Scoot Henderson talks to the media during the NBA basketball draft combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — Scoot Henderson tried to make the case that he should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Brandon Miller hoped to convince teams that he learned a lesson after a decision he made played a role in a shooting death in January. The top two prospects not named Victor Wembanyama got their moments in the spotlight at the draft combine on Wednesday. Henderson says he “for sure” has a “possibility of going No. 1.” The former G League star says he believes in himself “as any competitor should.” Miller wants teams to convince teams he’s learned a lesson.

