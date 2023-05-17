Henderson makes case for No. 1 pick, Miller says he’s learned lesson

CHICAGO (AP) — Scoot Henderson tried to make the case that he should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Brandon Miller hoped to convince teams that he learned a lesson after a decision he made played a role in a shooting death in January. The top two prospects not named Victor Wembanyama got their moments in the spotlight at the draft combine on Wednesday. Henderson says he “for sure” has a “possibility of going No. 1.” The former G League star says he believes in himself “as any competitor should.” Miller wants teams to convince teams he’s learned a lesson.

