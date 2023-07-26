Henderson confirms his departure from Liverpool ahead of likely move to Saudi club

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jordan Henderson has confirmed his departure from Liverpool after 12 years at the Merseyside club ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old midfielder is closing in on a transfer to Al-Ettifaq following Liverpool’s reported agreement to a deal worth $15.5 million for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. Henderson posted a farewell video to fans on his Instagram account. A move to Al-Ettifaq would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard who was recently hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

