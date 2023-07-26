Henderson confirms his departure from Liverpool ahead of likely move to Saudi club

By The Associated Press
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jordan Henderson has confirmed his departure from Liverpool after 12 years at the Merseyside club ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old midfielder is closing in on a transfer to Al-Ettifaq following Liverpool’s reported agreement to a deal worth $15.5 million for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. Henderson posted a farewell video to fans on his Instagram account. A move to Al-Ettifaq would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard who was recently hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

