Helm’s 2 TD catches power No. 3 Texas over Kentucky 31-14 to keep Longhorns atop SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw two first-half touchdown passes to Gunnar Helm to lead No. 3 Texas to a 31-14 win over Kentucky. Quintrevion Wisner ran for 158 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. The win keeps the Longhorns tied for first in the Southeastern Conference in their first year in the league. They can earn a berth in the SEC title game when they face No. 15 Texas A&M next week as that rivalry resumes after a 12-year break. Ewers is still has a year of eligibility but took part in Texas’ pregame senior day celebrations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.