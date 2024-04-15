Hellen Obiri claims back-to-back Boston Marathon titles, leading Kenyan women’s podium sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Hellen Obiri broke away from a large pack late to become the first woman to repeat as Boston Marathon champion since 2005, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds. The 34-year-old Obiri split from more than a dozen runners in the second half of the race, then outfought a challenge from Kenyan Sharon Lodeki over the final three miles for the victory. It led a Kenyan sweep of the podium, with Lodeki crossing second in 2:22:45. Two-time champion and 44-year-old Edna Kiplagat was third in 2:23:21. Kenya’s Catherine Ndereba was the last repeat Boston champion in 2005, part of her run of four titles in five years.

