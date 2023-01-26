Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month’s NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart’s summer all-star races last season. He’d tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, but that team decided it didn’t want to run three cars at Daytona. Castroneves then tried to talk to Floyd Mayweather’s team, but said Thursday he couldn’t get a deal done with The Money Team Racing in time for next month’s race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.