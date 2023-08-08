Helenius replaces Whyte as Joshua’s opponent for heavyweight bout

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua will fight 39-year-old Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night after the Finnish boxer was confirmed as Dillian Whyte’s replacement. Joshua was set to face fellow British heavyweight Whyte, but the bout had to be canceled last weekend after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test. Whyte said he was “shocked and devastated” to learn of the VADA findings. It left Matchroom in a race against time to find a new opponent. Helenius has answered the call from the promotion company despite having fought in Finland last weekend.

